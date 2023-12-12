Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166,616 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 2,288,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,728. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

