Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 596 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after buying an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,044,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,708,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

