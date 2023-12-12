Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires Shares of 3,348 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

