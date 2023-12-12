Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $252.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $254.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

