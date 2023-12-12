Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

