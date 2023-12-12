Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 20,060 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 4.6% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

