Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 7,442 Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.11% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF in the second quarter worth $1,801,000.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SYUS opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $44.62.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

