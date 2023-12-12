Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

