Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes $815,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

