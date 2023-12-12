Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 12,402 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 147.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

