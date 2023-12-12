Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 16,058 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 885,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

