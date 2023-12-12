Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 22,800 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 247.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

