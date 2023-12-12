Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up 0.8% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

