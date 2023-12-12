Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 406.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SMG opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

