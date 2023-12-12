Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 112.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after buying an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.