Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 11,700 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.06, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

