Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

