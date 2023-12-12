Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 354.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 1.3% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

