Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,273 shares of company stock worth $13,959,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.