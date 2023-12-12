Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Marathon Oil accounts for about 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 181,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,479. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

