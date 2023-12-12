Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Element Solutions comprises about 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.