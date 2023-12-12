Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,033. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

