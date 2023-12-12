Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. DXC Technology makes up 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

