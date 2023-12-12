Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

About Premier



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

