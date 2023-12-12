Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,431 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,431 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $407.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

