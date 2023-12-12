Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

