Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,625,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.