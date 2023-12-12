Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

CIEN opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

