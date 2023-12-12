Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 370,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 73,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 343,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 81,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

