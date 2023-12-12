Shimmick (SHIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th.
Shimmick Stock Up 0.2 %
SHIM stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
