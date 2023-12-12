Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 12.9% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of Shopify worth $548,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

