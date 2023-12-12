Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

