Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. Shopify has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

