Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rises By 841.4%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 841.4% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AKZOY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 83,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,913. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

