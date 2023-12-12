Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Decreases By 83.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.7 %

ARZGY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 12,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

