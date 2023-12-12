Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 85.7%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

BDORY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 109,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,153. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.11%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

