Short Interest in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases By 708.9%

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 708.9% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 114,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

