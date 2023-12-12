Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Expands By 800.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carbios SAS in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Carbios SAS
Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
