Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Expands By 800.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carbios SAS in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

About Carbios SAS

OTCMKTS:COOSF remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

(Get Free Report)

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.