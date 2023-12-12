Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Grows By 977.5%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 977.5% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.2 days.

C&C Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

