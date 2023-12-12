Short Interest in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Grows By 657.7%

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 657.7% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chanson International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Chanson International Stock Performance

Shares of CHSN stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,197. Chanson International has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

