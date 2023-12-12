Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 1,007.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 1,007.7% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 35,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

