Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 86.5%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 2.4 %
CHCI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
