Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Decreases By 86.5%

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

CHCI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.