Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Drops By 86.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($97.92) to GBX 6,500 ($81.60) in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($82.85) to GBX 6,500 ($81.60) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.36) to GBX 5,000 ($62.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Croda International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 29,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

