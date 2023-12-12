Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Increases By 1,200.0%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.
