Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Grows By 667.0%

Dec 12th, 2023

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 667.0% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXFFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 62,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,457. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

