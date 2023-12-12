Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Grows By 900.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DURYY remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.65.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
