Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Grows By 900.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DURYY remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.65.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.