Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Grows By 1,087.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 1,087.0% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

East Japan Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

EJPRY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,741. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

