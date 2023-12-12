Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declines By 83.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,989. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
