Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declines By 83.7%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,989. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 88.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 302,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

