Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 2,016.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 2,016.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Stock Performance

AXXA stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,265. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

