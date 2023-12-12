Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Expands By 2,016.7%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 2,016.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Stock Performance
AXXA stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,265. Exxe Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Exxe Group
