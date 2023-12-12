Short Interest in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Expands By 1,757.6%

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a growth of 1,757.6% from the November 15th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 0.5 %

GlucoTrack stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 12,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GlucoTrack has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

